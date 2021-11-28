Matarbari Deep Sea Port faces hurdle in acquisition of land

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: Matarbari Deep Sea Port has been facing a hurdle for acquisition of land for the project. In this connection, an emergency meeting will be held at the Ministry of Land in the capital on Sunday.

According to Shipping Ministry sources, the representatives from Shipping Ministry, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), Cox's Bazar district administration and Matarbari Deep

Sea Port will attend the meeting.

The Shipping Ministry sources said the CPA earlier completed the initial process for acquiring of 1225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari Deep Sea Port at Moheshkhali.

In the first phase a total of 294 acres of land will be acquired. For this reason, the Cox's Bazar district administration and the CPA have already completed the survey.

Accordingly, the CPA had paid an amount of Tk 173 crore to the Cox's Bazar district administration last year.

But one owner of land had appealed that the authority had surveyed his land as an agricultural land which is a salt field now.

Following the complaint of the land owner, the authority faced an obstruction in the acquisition of land. For this reason, the Land Ministry had constituted a three-member committee with a Deputy Secretary of the Ministry five months back. The committee submitted the report in October proposing amendment of the field work book which was prepared earlier.

With this proposal, the Land Ministry and the concerned authorities will sit today (Sunday) to take an amicable decision.

Sources said, it will take minimum six months more to settle the dispute that will delay the implementation of the deep sea port.

Meanwhile, the feasibility study, fact finding and appraisal mission have already been completed.

The container vessel with only 2000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8000 TEUs of container will take berth.

It will initially be an energy-power deep sea port and will be used for power, energy and coal. It will then be extended to a multipurpose deep-sea port.

The project includes a 14.7km long, 250m wide and 18.5m deep sea channel.

The project area is some 40 nautical miles from the port at Chattogram. A total of 1225 acres of land have been allocated in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. JICA has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.

The first phase of the deep-sea port at Matarbari is expected to be completed by the middle of 2023 having one multipurpose and one container terminal.

The main channel of the port will have 16-metre depth and the target is set to bring mother vessels of 8,000 TEUs in the port. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2023, the works of the second phase will begin.

The work areas of the seaport include building infrastructure of the port and jetties, additional channel, specific places for import and export, road and rail communication, linking with internal river ports, transit area, township, helipad, and safer places during disasters and construction of gas and power plants. The Shipping Ministry has taken the deep-sea port construction as a priority project to develop the entire region as a business hub.

Meanwhile, The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on March 10 last year approved the Matarbari Port Development Project with Tk 17,777.16 crore in a bid to enhance the cargo handling capacity of the country.

The Chattogram Port Authority and the Roads and Highways Division under the Ministry of Shipping will implement the Matarbari Port Development Project by December 2026.

The main objective of the project is to enhance the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh through constructing the port including link road and thus meet the demand of international trade as well as facilitating speedy port services with the neighbouring countries.

The Matarbari Deep Sea Port would be the country's 4th port after Chattogram, Mongla and Payra and it would be built as a huge port due to the growing pressure of economic activities.

Of the total project cost of Tk 17,777.16 crore for the Matarbari project, Tk 2,671.15 crore will come from the Government of Bangladesh, Tk 2,213.24 crore from the CPA while the rest of Tk 12,892.76 crore from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Matarbari Port will have two separate terminals having 300 metre and 460 metre length where ships having 8,000 TEUs containers could anchor due to its 16-metre draft at the port channel.

The main project operations include construction of a multipurpose terminal and a container terminal, procurement of necessary cargo handling equipment and construction of a 26.7-kilometre link road.









