DNCC killer driver Fatik arrested 

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the driver of the killer Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) garbage truck, Md Hanif alias Fatik, over the death of media employee Ahsan Kabir Khan at Panthapath in the city on Thursday.

Md Hanif, the driver of the DNCC garbage truck that ran over and killed Ahsan Kabir Khan on November 25, is a mechanic with no direct links to the authority, RAB said.

RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin made the revelation during a media briefing on Saturday, a day after Hanif's arrest.

At a press briefing Saturday, RAB said Hanif had a liaison with some city corporation officials who tasked him with the city corporation dustcart. He used to sell fuel oil allocated for the vehicle since there had been no fixed wage for him.

RAB, however, noted that they were yet to get any information on whether Hanif used to give a share of the money to the officials.

Hanif had fled after the accident near Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in Panthapath on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, Ahsan Kabir Khan, the pillion rider of a motorcycle, fell after it was hit by the truck. The truck then ran him over, police said citing witnesses.

Hanif was not an employee of the city corporation, said Moin. "He was an assistant mechanic who made acquaintance with a couple of DNCC employees. That's how he managed to get the chance to drive the truck."

He made money from selling the oil he stole from the city corporation vehicles, according to the RAB. Although Hanif had a driver's licence, it only allowed him to drive light vehicles, Moin said.

"On the day of the incident, Hanif was supposed to go to Gabtali to dispose of the garbage. He was on his way there when the accident took place."

Media worker Ahsan Kabir Khan died after being hit by a garbage truck on Panthapath in the capital on Thursday. He was travelling as a pillion on a motorcycle. He was hit by the dustcart from behind and fell on the road.

The garbage truck then ran over his head. He was wearing a helmet, but the pressure was immense. He died on the spot."

The accident occurred a day after another garbage truck, this time from the Dhaka South City Corporation, fatally hit Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan in Gulistan, triggering heated protests from his peers.

It later came to light that the driver in that case, too, was not an employee of the city corporation. In fact, the assigned driver of the truck had handed the vehicle over to a cleaner, who in turn gave the key to the culprit.

Ahsan Kabir Khan's wife Nadira Parveen filed a case with Kalabagan Police Station against the unidentified driver.







