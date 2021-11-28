Hike in food prices spiralling to dizzying heights

The natural disasters like floods and Covid-19 pandemic and recent rise of fuel prices caused instability in the food market globally. The food price is rising at an unusual rate due to the pandemic in different countries and interruption in production, distribution and supply chain.

Already prices of all kinds of food products have gone up in the local market. It is feared that the prices of food items may go up further in the coming days. Analysts have suggested increasing production, facilitating distribution and strengthening the supply chain to keep the food situation normal.

Meanwhile, wheat played a big role behind the overall rise in food prices. In last one year, the overall price of food grains has increased by about 40 per cent. Wheat yields have declined in large exporting countries such as Canada, Russia and the United States.

As a result, they have curbed exports. Due to its impact, the price of the product is increasing rapidly in the world market. Wheat as a food grain is processed to prepare a variety of staple foods around the world.

In addition, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) says that the price of food products in the world market has increased by 31 per cent in the last one year. The rise in food prices this year is the highest in a decade in the international market.

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the cause of natural disasters in various countries of the world, including Canada, the

largest agricultural country is being blamed. The recent floods and natural disasters in Canada have damaged the infrastructure of Vancouver, the country's largest terminal. This has created a shipment crisis at the Vancouver terminal. There is a glut of cargo ships near the port. Canada is one of the largest grain exporters in the world.

As a result, there is a fear of a deep crisis in the food supply chain in different countries. Floods and landslides have cut off Canada's largest terminal, according to international media reports.

Meanwhile, in June of this year, the United Nations warned that the world would face a major food crisis in 50 years due to Corona.

Giving the hints, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the governments of different countries to take immediate action to prevent this impending catastrophe. This information was given in a report of the British media the Guardian on June 9 in 2020.

And last week, the world's most influential media outlets, including the BBC, CNN and Reuters, published reports highlighting the importance of commodity price records in the world market.

The FAO says food prices have risen for the third month in a row until last October. As a result, food prices have reached the highest level in the last 10 years. Food prices rose 31.3 per cent over the same period last year. The World Health Organization said in a report on Thursday.

According to FAO report, shortage of supplies, high prices of essential commodities, closure of mills and political instability have contributed to the rise in food prices in the world market. However, some experts are also blaming climate change for this. They say food production is declining due to climate change.

The FAO monitors the international market prices of most food products. Based on this, their 'food price index' averaged 133.2 points in October, as against 129.2 points in the previous month. The UN body says the prices of these products have not increased much since July 2011.

The FAO says prices of all types of food grains and edible oils are rising worldwide. Edible oil prices rose 10 per cent in October, setting a new record. Even the price of food grains as a whole has risen by more than 22 per cent over last year.

According to TCB, the price of edible oil (soybean) in Bangladesh is now Tk 150 to Tk 155, which was Tk 130 to Tk 135 a month ago. And a year ago it was Tk 90 to Tk 92. As a result, the price of edible oil has almost doubled in a year.

Former Director General of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DG) said, Md. Abdul Mueed said agricultural production has been disrupted all over the world due to coronavirus.

In addition, in recent times, natural disasters have disrupted production in many countries. This has increased the price of the product in the international market. Here too it has had an effect.

As a result, he thinks, the prices of some products have gone up. Meanwhile, prices of rice, pulses, oil, sugar, flour, onions and potatoes, known as essential commodities, are skyrocketing. Poor people used to eat eggs and broiler chicken instead of fish and meat. If he could not eat fish, meat and eggs regularly, he would make a living by eating rice with pulses and potatoes.

Now the price of that potato is also increasing. Only the price of potatoes has not increased. The prices of oil, onion and chilli, which are needed to make potatoes, are now skyrocketing. As a result, poor people are not able to eat potato and rice easily.











