JS passes Highways, Bankers Book Evidence bills

The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on Saturday passed two bills by voice votes with Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury presiding over the session.

The two bills were The Highways Bill, 2021, proposed by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and The Bankers' Book Evidence Bill, 2021, proposed by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

The Highways Bill, 2021 was passed in Parliament

in a bid to get a full-fledged law replacing a century-old one in this regard.

The Bill intends to replace the Highways Act, which is an act of 1925. It has only five clauses, which are inadequate to deal with maintenance, management and construction of highways.

It has the provision of punishment -- maximum two years' jail or Tk 5,000 to Tk 5 lakh fine -- in case of violation of the proposed law.

As per the Bill, the government will decide who can enter which roads, which roads will be declared as expressways and highways, how the expressways and highways will be operated and from which roads tolls will be collected.

The Bill, after turning into law, will determine that the government or an individual selected by the government will develop, repair or maintain the highways, related sewerage system, drain, culvert, bridge construction and renovation.

It said that after paying the fixed charges, government, semi government and private service providers can set up their utility connections on the sides of the highways.

The Bill also said that the highways will not be used for drying crops or something else.

Without taking prior permission, no billboard, signboard, gate can be set up on highways, it stated.

Slow speed vehicles have to use lanes specified for them.

The Bill also mentioned about taking steps to set up specific and safe place for disabled, elderly persons and children.

It also said that domestic animals cannot enter the highways or cross it except through specific places.

At the same time, necessary provisions have been made in The Bankers' Book Evidence Bill, 2021 specifying the jurisdiction of court for disclosing the information.

The new law recommends making information public except those of private ones after taking permission from the court and fixing the authorities who can do that.

Opposition bench members -- Rustam Ali Faraiji, M Mujibul Haque and Raushan Ara Mannan of Jatiya Party and Harunur Rashid, Mosharraf Hossain and Rumin Farhana of BNP and independent member Rezaul Karim Bablu took part in the discussion.



