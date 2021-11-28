JU BCS officers celebrate country’s golden jubilee

Jahangirnagar University (JU) BCS Officers' Forum (JUBOF) has celebrated the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

The forum comprising the former JU students, who are now serving in different capacities in the civil service, celebrated the occasions through different programmes, including staging drama and discussion at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in the city's Firmgate area on Friday evening.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal addressed the discussion as the chief guest while Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem addressed as the special guest.

A written message of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, also a former JU student, was read out in the function with JUBOF president and former secretary Manwar Ahmed in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, the home minister recalled the heinous killing of Bangabandhu along with most of his family members and said, "Hearing the news of chaos in the city in morning of August 15 in 1975, I came out of my house and went to the Rakkhi Bahini Headquarters beside our residence and saw two tanks there taking position". -BSS