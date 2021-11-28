

Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University







Vice-Chancellor of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU) Prof Gautam Buddha Das (right) visits an exam centre of 'Cluster System Agricultural University Admission' at CVASU on Saturday. Dean of the Faculty of Fisheries Prof Dr Mohammad Nurul Abshar Khan, Dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Prof Dr Mohammad Alamgir Hossain, Prof Dr AKM Saifuddin, Prof Dr Mohammad Masuduzzaman and Prof Dr Pankaj Chakraborty were present here. photo: observer