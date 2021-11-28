

13th death anniv of Adv Khalilur today

On the occasion, his family members will organise different programmes including reciting holy Quran, milad mahfil and distributing food among the destitute in the city and his village residents.

Relative and admirers are requested to pray salvation for the departed soul. He passed away in the city on November 28 in 2008.













Today (November 28, 2021) is the 13th death anniversary of Advocate AKM Khalilur Rahman, former vice-president of the Dhaka Bar Association and father of the TV talk show presenter Zillur Rahman.On the occasion, his family members will organise different programmes including reciting holy Quran, milad mahfil and distributing food among the destitute in the city and his village residents.Relative and admirers are requested to pray salvation for the departed soul. He passed away in the city on November 28 in 2008.