Aspirants asked to submit CV within Dec 2

The Dhaka University (DU) unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, student organization of the ruling Awami League, has asked the post aspirants of the eighteen residential hall units to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV) December 2 from November 28.

A press release signed by the office secretary of the expired committee of this chapter said after receiving the CVs, the organization will scrutinize the CVs on December 3 and December 4. President and General Secretary posts aspirants have to hand over at least five sets of CV with all the attachments needed to the office cell at Madhu's Canteen on the campus.

Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of DU unit expired committee, said the aspirants against whom there have even a minimum proof of involvement in any evil and dishonest deed will not get post.

Other than this, who are dedicated for the organization, skilled, honest, able to lead the students and capable of keeping contribution in the research of the university will get post, said Saddam. "We will bring the candidates in leadership who have credibility academically, socially and culturally in the university," he further added.

Regarding the conferences of the hall, he said we have already started taking preparation to hold the conferences.

While asked if the conferences will be held by December this year, he said 'obviously' the conferences will be held by that month.

"As the university will celebrate centenary programme till December 4, we will hold the conferences after that fixing a suitable date," Saddam added.

However, the end of the prolonged delay in forming the hall unit committees has made the aspirants breathing calmly.

Syed Shariful Alam Shopu, a candidate of Master Da Surja Sen Hall, said the long stagnation of forming the committees have come to an end which has made us joyful.





