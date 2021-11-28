City Corporation has to work in coordination with others: Tazul  



Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam inaugurates the road development work of Chattogram City Corporation at the port city's Ambagan area on Saturday. photo: observer

The mayor is called the Father of the City, he added. Tazul Islam made these comments after laying the foundation stone of 2.9 km canal excavation project from city's Bahaddarhat Baripara to Karnafuli River on Saturday morning.

The minister said that Chattogram is called the second capital of Bangladesh and it is the gateway to the country.

"Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister and I personally do not have to realize the importance, the political leaders and the people here have to do. If you do not realize this importance, development activities will be hampered in the region," he added.

He said that the development depends on how much the councillors are able to keep the area clean and increase public participation.

The minister said that Bangladesh is now a role model of world development.

Tazul Islam called upon all including CCC engineers and councillors, to work together.

"The government does not have money making machines. The government collects revenue from the city dwellers. Development is done with that money. Citizens have also responsibilities to observe the works. So, I do not want to get any complaint from the citizens regarding the development," he added.

The minister directed to maintain register over all the vehicles of CCC.

City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury presided over the function while LGRD Senior Secretary Helaluddin Ahmed attended the function as special guest.

Speaking on the occasion the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) mayor said that Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken responsibility for the development of Chattogram.

"This canal is needed to save the people of Chattogram from waist deep water. I also have been suffering indescribably due to waterlogging for long. When the work of this canal will be completed, there will be no more trouble in the port city," he added.

Councilor M Ashraful Alam delivered the welcome speech while Raozan Upazila Chairman Ehsanul Haider Chowdhury Babul, ward councilor Shahin Ara Chowdhury and CCC chief engineer Rafiqul Alam, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Project Director Farhadul Alam said that over 25 acres of land will be acquired out of the total cost of the 2.9 km canal excavation project. The canal will be 65 feet wide. A total of TK 1104 crore will be given to the district administration for land acquisition. Rest Tk 218 crore will be spent for 5.5 km road, 5.8 km retaining wall and nine bridges.

The government will pay 75 percent cost of the project while the rest 25 percent costs will be provided by CCC.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the road development work of CCC at city's Ambagan area.









