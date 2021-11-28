

15th death anniv of Mayor Hanif today

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages on the occasion.

"Mohammad Hanif was a tested leader of Bangladesh Awami League. He was very successful in every aspect of his political life due to his honesty, sincerity, dedication and strong leadership," the President said while paying tribute to his memory.

No temptation could deviate him from his ideology, Hamid added.

"Hanif played a leading role in the struggle for the independence of Bangladesh, the great liberation war, anti-autocratic movement and the struggle for the restoration of democracy," said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message.

Hanif's struggling life and works will encourage the new generation with the spirit of the Liberation War and patriotism, she added.

"The anti-liberation forces under the direct patronage of the BNP-Jamaat alliance government launched a grenade attack on August 21, 2004 to assassinate me," said Hasina. -BSS





