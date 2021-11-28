Central bank’s initiative to address cyber attack commendable

It is heartening to know that, in order to avert cyber attacks in any financial institution, The Bangladesh Bank (BB) is going to launch a computer emergency response team for the financial sector. The central bank officials have already held a meeting on the Financial Computer Emergency Response Team (Fin-CERT) recently. The Fin-CERT will work to ensure cyber security for all financial institutions. It is worth mentioning that, in 2016 hackers managed to steal $81 million from BB accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. It is the biggest digital heist in the country's banking history.



Bangladesh Government's e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (BGD e-GOV CIRT) was set up under the government's Digital Security Agency. In order to further strengthen the cyber security system, the authority is going to take further initiatives to improve the vulnerable cyber security condition.



According to a senior official of the central bank, Fin-Cert will exclusively concentrate on the financial industry for emergency security and will take measures to stave off any imminent cyber attack. The central bank has already formed a team to develop a system to respond to cyber attacks. We congratulate the decision taken by the BB.



Truly, with the advancement of technology, the banking system is now facing more security threats. World's banking industry was affected at a disproportionately high rate, experiencing a 1,318% year-on-year increase in ransom ware attacks in the first half of 2021, according to Trend Micro. Under the new initiative, stealing money from any of the banks will be tougher.



If a bank faces a malware threat from hackers and is unable to counter it, it will be able to share the issue anonymously on the Fin-CERT platform to alert other banks and check if anyone else is having similar problems. If any other bank has a solution, it will share the information on the platform. The Fin-CERT will monitor the banking sector's cyber security situation and provide necessary support and advisories to help prevent probable and imminent cyber attacks. It will also facilitate the exchange of information among all the connected financial institutions.



Cyber security is by far the biggest threat to the financial institutions worldwide. Though it is late, it may be an effective step to prevent cyber attack on financial institutions of the country.

Though plans are always look fine on paper, question remains, if the central bank programmers are efficient enough to develop such cutting edge technology. The central bank has to play a proactive role in ensuring cyber security by consulting the national and international cyber security practitioners, if needed.



This Fin-CERT will be an excellent development for the overall financial ecosystem and strengthen the customers' trust, if properly implemented.