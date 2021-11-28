0 Diving from bridge - Op-Ed - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 6:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Diving from bridge

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

Dear Sir
Jumping from bridge is a very dangerous habit. It may be compared to death. Every year a large number of young children fall victims to it. The youngsters, actually in an attempt to show off heroism indulge in this dangerous practice. Provocation from their peers and seniors is sometimes not less responsible for it. They are usually prompted to do so hearing that such heroic act will be telecast live before the world through various social networking sites. Thereby, they get confused and fall victims. Without thinking the consequence these youngsters out of thrill and suspense put their own lives at jeopardy.

Parents are always thoughtful and tensed for them. Besides, they don't listen to them. As they are minor, they are always controlled by emotion and fellow behavior. So, we, specially, the parents must be very careful and convince them patiently. Furthermore, seniors must behave logically and demotivate them.

Md Ohedul Islam Onik
Govt HSS College, Magura



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diving from bridge
COP26: Will global powers ‘walk the talk’ over cutting fossil fuels?
Cleansing ethnic Turks after the fall of communism in Bulgaria
A rejoinder to Mr Avik Gangopadhyay’s article
Postnatal mood swings and story of imperfect parenting in quarantine
The success of road safety movement will remain elusive!
Raising awareness in using plastic products
Education in post pandemic Bangladesh


Latest News
Gathering limits, travel ban on Omicron-hit countries suggested
Omicron: Bangladesh asks all ports of entry to remain vigilant
Bangladesh reports three deaths from Covid
BARI scientist receives AFACI Award
HC rules for forming commission to probe allegations against police
Barca register first La Liga away win
Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or
Govt would consider the fresh demand: Anisul on Khaleda’s treatment
BNP backs students for half bus fare
Dhanmondi blocked by students' protest
Most Read News
Bus crash in central Mexico kills 19 pilgrims
Bangladesh reports two deaths from Covid
New coronavirus variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
Massive fire guts over 500 shanties in Gazipur's Tongi
US oil price sinks as markets fret over COVID variant
Bangladesh to impose travel ban on South Africa: Health Minister
UK confirms first two cases of new Covid strain Omicron
WTO postpones major meeting after new variant outbreak
Fire burns Chattogram chemical industry
Abrar Fahad's family wants death of all accused by hanging
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft