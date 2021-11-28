Diving from bridge

Dear Sir

Jumping from bridge is a very dangerous habit. It may be compared to death. Every year a large number of young children fall victims to it. The youngsters, actually in an attempt to show off heroism indulge in this dangerous practice. Provocation from their peers and seniors is sometimes not less responsible for it. They are usually prompted to do so hearing that such heroic act will be telecast live before the world through various social networking sites. Thereby, they get confused and fall victims. Without thinking the consequence these youngsters out of thrill and suspense put their own lives at jeopardy.



Parents are always thoughtful and tensed for them. Besides, they don't listen to them. As they are minor, they are always controlled by emotion and fellow behavior. So, we, specially, the parents must be very careful and convince them patiently. Furthermore, seniors must behave logically and demotivate them.



Md Ohedul Islam Onik

Govt HSS College, Magura