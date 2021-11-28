

Cleansing ethnic Turks after the fall of communism in Bulgaria



In 1985, Bulgaria's 750,000 or more ethnic Turks are being forced to stop speaking Turkish in public, stop wearing Turkish trousers (the shalvari), stop using Turkish names, stop following religious practices, and stop listening to radio broadcasts from Turkey. Resistance is punished by arrests, fines, removal or violence. The forced assimilation campaign during 1984-1985 directed against ethnic Turks by the Bulgarian State resulted in the mass emigration of some 360,000 Bulgarian Turks to Turkey in 1989 has been characterized as ethnic cleansing.



Ethnic Turks began to settle in Bulgaria towards the end of the 14th Century and lived there ever since. They live mostly in compact communities in the south of the country in the Arda river basin and in the northeast in the Dobrudzha region. They also live in scattered communities in the central and eastern Stara Planina (the Balkan Mountains) and in the Rhodope mountains. Until the most recent campaign to assimilate them, the ethnic Turks were officially recognised as a 'national minority'.



However, even this recognition was circumscribed by general reservations about the very idea of minorities in Bulgaria and by the 1971 Constitution which, unlike the 1947 Constitution, makes no specific references to ethnic minorities but rather refers to "citizens of non-Bulgarian origin". The census of 1965 recorded 746,755 ethnic Turks, an increase of approximately 90,000 on the figure for 1956. Since then there have been no official figures for the total numbers of members of ethnic minorities in Bulgaria. In 1975 the section recording nationality on personal identity cards was removed.



In the past International press has received a number of reports of the forced assimilation of ethnic Turks, often in conjunction with reports of the forced assimilation of Bulgarian Mohammedans. Ethnic Turks and Bulgarian Mohammedans have often, deliberately or otherwise, been confused with each other. Reports indicate that in many cases ethnic Turks were subjected to the same pressures as the Bulgarian Mohammedans, especially where they inhabited the same village communities, to induce them to exchange their Muslim names for Bulgarian ones and, in effect, to renounce their religion and ethnic identity. Adherence to the Islamic faith was seen by the authorities as being the key factor inhibiting loyalty to the communist government. This was clearly set out in 1977 in an article in Filosofska Misul--an official publication published in Sofia:



"The struggle against Islamic fanaticism in the Rhodope and its derived tendency of alienation from what is Bulgarian is not a subjective requirement but an objective form of the class and ideological struggle, and a reflection of the objective historical law of the consolidation of Islamicised Bulgarians within the Bulgarian socialist nation. The atheistic struggle in the Rhodope both presumes and encompasses the problem of breaking down the socio-political complex in the minds, behaviour, and way of life of a certain segment of the Bulgarian population and is interwoven with their class-party, patriotic, and internationalist education. A characteristic feature of the struggle for atheism in Rhodope is that not only is it being deployed in the struggle against Islam but is also linked with the struggle for Bulgarian nationhood, and for the development of a new awareness, way of life, customs, and traditions." This presumes their cleansing from accumulated Islamic-Turkish influence.



In late 1984 the authorities initiated a countrywide campaign to change forcibly the names of all ethnic Turks in Bulgaria. On the grounds that the roads were blocked due to adverse weather conditions, access to the regions where the ethnic Turkish minority lives was not allowed to foreign observers or visitors, and such access is reportedly still denied. After an initial period of complete silence on this matter which lasted until 3 August 1984.



Regulation No 1 of the People's Communal Council and the order of the President of the People's Communal Council concerning the wearing of shalvari by the Turkish population and the use of the Turkish language stated, "I prohibit the wearing of shalvari at any time in the street, offices or public institutions. Those who wear shalvari or who speak Turkish in commercial premises will not be served. Only Bulgarian is to be spoken in kindergartens. Those who disobey will be sanctioned. A five leva fine ticket given for speaking Turkish in a public place."



The fall of communism in Bulgaria led to a reversal of the state's policy towards its citizens of Turkish descent. After the fall of Zhivkov in 1989, the National Assembly of Bulgaria passed laws to restore the cultural rights of the Turkish population. In 1991 a new law gave anyone affected by the name-changing campaign three years to officially restore original names and the names of children born after the name change. In January 1991, Turkish-language lessons were reintroduced as a non-compulsory subject for four hours per week if requested.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India







�Humanity must be concerned about reports that ethnic Turks have been imprisoned, forcibly resettled or deliberately killed during a campaign of enforced assimilation of the ethnic Turkish minority in Bulgaria.' This is the opening statement of an important report published in April 1986 which offers valuable and shocking insights into human rights abuses of a kind and extent that are rare in today's Europe.In 1985, Bulgaria's 750,000 or more ethnic Turks are being forced to stop speaking Turkish in public, stop wearing Turkish trousers (the shalvari), stop using Turkish names, stop following religious practices, and stop listening to radio broadcasts from Turkey. Resistance is punished by arrests, fines, removal or violence. The forced assimilation campaign during 1984-1985 directed against ethnic Turks by the Bulgarian State resulted in the mass emigration of some 360,000 Bulgarian Turks to Turkey in 1989 has been characterized as ethnic cleansing.Ethnic Turks began to settle in Bulgaria towards the end of the 14th Century and lived there ever since. They live mostly in compact communities in the south of the country in the Arda river basin and in the northeast in the Dobrudzha region. They also live in scattered communities in the central and eastern Stara Planina (the Balkan Mountains) and in the Rhodope mountains. Until the most recent campaign to assimilate them, the ethnic Turks were officially recognised as a 'national minority'.However, even this recognition was circumscribed by general reservations about the very idea of minorities in Bulgaria and by the 1971 Constitution which, unlike the 1947 Constitution, makes no specific references to ethnic minorities but rather refers to "citizens of non-Bulgarian origin". The census of 1965 recorded 746,755 ethnic Turks, an increase of approximately 90,000 on the figure for 1956. Since then there have been no official figures for the total numbers of members of ethnic minorities in Bulgaria. In 1975 the section recording nationality on personal identity cards was removed.In the past International press has received a number of reports of the forced assimilation of ethnic Turks, often in conjunction with reports of the forced assimilation of Bulgarian Mohammedans. Ethnic Turks and Bulgarian Mohammedans have often, deliberately or otherwise, been confused with each other. Reports indicate that in many cases ethnic Turks were subjected to the same pressures as the Bulgarian Mohammedans, especially where they inhabited the same village communities, to induce them to exchange their Muslim names for Bulgarian ones and, in effect, to renounce their religion and ethnic identity. Adherence to the Islamic faith was seen by the authorities as being the key factor inhibiting loyalty to the communist government. This was clearly set out in 1977 in an article in Filosofska Misul--an official publication published in Sofia:"The struggle against Islamic fanaticism in the Rhodope and its derived tendency of alienation from what is Bulgarian is not a subjective requirement but an objective form of the class and ideological struggle, and a reflection of the objective historical law of the consolidation of Islamicised Bulgarians within the Bulgarian socialist nation. The atheistic struggle in the Rhodope both presumes and encompasses the problem of breaking down the socio-political complex in the minds, behaviour, and way of life of a certain segment of the Bulgarian population and is interwoven with their class-party, patriotic, and internationalist education. A characteristic feature of the struggle for atheism in Rhodope is that not only is it being deployed in the struggle against Islam but is also linked with the struggle for Bulgarian nationhood, and for the development of a new awareness, way of life, customs, and traditions." This presumes their cleansing from accumulated Islamic-Turkish influence.In late 1984 the authorities initiated a countrywide campaign to change forcibly the names of all ethnic Turks in Bulgaria. On the grounds that the roads were blocked due to adverse weather conditions, access to the regions where the ethnic Turkish minority lives was not allowed to foreign observers or visitors, and such access is reportedly still denied. After an initial period of complete silence on this matter which lasted until 3 August 1984.Regulation No 1 of the People's Communal Council and the order of the President of the People's Communal Council concerning the wearing of shalvari by the Turkish population and the use of the Turkish language stated, "I prohibit the wearing of shalvari at any time in the street, offices or public institutions. Those who wear shalvari or who speak Turkish in commercial premises will not be served. Only Bulgarian is to be spoken in kindergartens. Those who disobey will be sanctioned. A five leva fine ticket given for speaking Turkish in a public place."The fall of communism in Bulgaria led to a reversal of the state's policy towards its citizens of Turkish descent. After the fall of Zhivkov in 1989, the National Assembly of Bulgaria passed laws to restore the cultural rights of the Turkish population. In 1991 a new law gave anyone affected by the name-changing campaign three years to officially restore original names and the names of children born after the name change. In January 1991, Turkish-language lessons were reintroduced as a non-compulsory subject for four hours per week if requested.Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India