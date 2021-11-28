

A rejoinder to Mr Avik Gangopadhyay’s article



Nevertheless, I am grateful to Mr A Gangopadhyay for the opportunity to exercise the right of reply, all the more valuable since the Russian point of view is frequently underrepresented in the Bangladesh media.



First of all, let me start with the fact that we have repeatedly responded to different kinds of insinuations concerning alleged civilian casualties resulting from Russian air attacks. All these unfounded assertions have nothing to do with reality. The Russian Aerospace Forces approached the selection of targets for attacks with absolute thoroughness. This applied in full measure to the said north-western area in the Syrian Arab Republic as well. Moreover, the Russian Defence Ministry regularly briefed the world public on what targets had been attacked, what missions had been assigned, and how they had been performed.



If those who planned and perpetrated these actions thought this would weaken the counterterrorist struggle, which Russia is waging jointly with other countries, they have miscalculated. The fight will continue in all directions. I cannot help but comment on the still ongoing information campaign in some quarters in connection with the Russian Aerospace Forces' participation in helping the Syrian army fight the terrorist threat. Regularly, we hear recurring allegations that Russia is engaging the wrong targets in Syria. In addition to these claims we observe a lack of concrete information.



I'd like to emphasise that Russia's participation in suppressing the hotbed of terrorists in Syria is primarily aimed at preserving the country's civilian institutions and protecting its civilian population, including ethnic and religious minorities.



Mr A Gangopadhyay, writing about Russia's involvement in Syria, did not approach us for comments and facts, while based his article only on six-year old information that was copied and pasted by him from the Western media. So, he would benefit from learning about the current situation in Syria.



The Idlib enclave remains a stronghold for terrorists and this is a serious problem that needs to be addressed. The terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham controls this territory and that is the main obstacle to establishing humanitarian supplies there from inside Syria as well as to implement a set of measures within the framework of the existing agreements on de-escalation in the north-west of Syria.



The situation in Trans-Euphrates is also very difficult. Despite the relative stability, clashes between Kurds and pro-Turkish formations and Arab tribes continue there. Tensions persist in the camps for internally displaced persons and prisons located in the northeast of Syria, where, among others, former IS militants and their family members are detained. They regularly commit grave crimes, including murders, and active radicalization of other residents and prisoners continues.



There are encouraging moments in the southern Syria. In September- October this year with the direct participation of the Russian military, it was possible to resolve peacefully the crisis in Deraa al-Balad. The irreconcilable militants were taken from there to the territories not controlled by Damascus in the north of the country. In turn, those who were ready to stay in Deraa, surrendering their weapons and regulating their legal status with the legitimate authorities, received such an opportunity. According to available data, more than 12.5 thousand people have already been able to use it.



Unfortunately, it is premature to say that terrorism in Syria has been completely defeated now. The source of the threat is still the so-called "Islamic State". Despite the fact that the organized military potential of IS was eliminated by the joint efforts of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian army, some of its missing elements continue to raid from the desert territories uncontrolled by Damascus.



This point is especially relevant in the context of the phenomenon of "overflow" of terrorists between different regions and countries. This process is ongoing and it can only be stopped by systematic work to identify and destroy terrorist personnel and their infrastructure, preventing them from accumulating forces. This is precisely one of the main tasks, the solution of which here - in close coordination with Damascus - Russia is successfully engaged in.



Hopefully the personal opinion of Mr A Gangopadhyay does not coincide with the position of the editorial board of the Daily Observer. I would like to express my deep concern that Mr A Gangopadhyay prepares his materials based on inaccurate information, without analyzing the facts of real life. Undoubtedly, the dissemination of information and the formation of public opinion require a heightened sense of responsibility from the author.

The writer is the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bangladesh













