Postnatal mood swings and story of imperfect parenting in quarantine

These past two years, for many of course, had been no less than a curse. Some even went on to refer it as the Damnation of Lord Almighty. For me, however, this pandemic came as a blessing in disguise.



Being a working woman with a 10:00 to 06:00 job, just when I was thinking how to care for my yet to be born child, I got informed that pregnant women could now work from home. My mother being in teaching profession also got the opportunity to make similar arrangements with her job.



On top of that, my husband, a very co-operative gentleman, even planned to accompany me to my mother's place so that our baby could have both his parents around with sufficient comfort from the very beginning.



My in-laws made necessary arrangements to their lifestyles too in order to let us stay at my mother's for as long as we needed and to utilise this opportunity to it's fullest, with mutual understanding, we planned and stayed there for at least 15 months on an on-and-off basis within a span of 17 months in total.



At this point, it all may sound really magical but let me warn you- all that glitter is not gold!



This is an informative story of a new mother, who is nothing close to being perfect, and if you are a new parent too, I insist you read this write-up right till the end.



April 2021- my child became almost 3 months old. He needed the second dose of his EPI Vaccines, and as everyone suggested, handling a baby suffering from pain and fever in such situations, required an expert's supervision, that was my mother's.



We, therefore once more on mutual understanding, decided to take the baby at his maternal grandparents' but this time I traveled without my husband accompanying us, since it was supposed to be a short trip of no more than a week. Little did we know, no plan works when fate plans otherwise.



After getting the baby vaccinated, right when I was planning to return again, I got to learn that my father tested Covid positive.



This was around the same time when my mother got diagnosed with imbalanced electrolytes. Her condition was so bad that based on her reports I was told, if I fail to admit her immediately to a hospital, I should be prepared for fetal consequences.



Unfortunately though, the way she was hallucinating I could not convince her to go to a hospital and as a result, I had to make arrangements for her treatment at home. Naturally, the door of our home became open for many unknown medical caregivers.



Having one of my parents infected with a contagious disease, while seeing the other being repeatedly exposed to the possibility of getting infected with the same due to staying surrounded by caregivers from outside the house, for the betterment of my child, I had to get ourselves quarantined in a room, far away from the rest of the rooms in the house.



I kept supervising everything from safe distance but at the back of my mind the fear of losing closed ones unexpectedly started to nest.



In those days the only things I kept myself occupied with were looking after my baby and thinking about uncertainties of life. I knew I won't be able to continue my job anymore. My husband had also taken a break from work to prevent Corona's entry in the house. All these things together started to push me into over thinking.



One kind of sense of lack of security started to surround me thinking about my baby's future, should anything happen to my parents! Even though my husband assured me how he had everything planned ahead, I couldn't stop worrying.



My son's sleeping cycle also got affected due to lack of exposure in sunlight and lack of activists. Staying awake for hours after hours for week after week also started to affect my ability as a caregiver.



Things went so bad that one night I literally found myself crying at the top of my voice without any apparent reasons, while tightly holding my baby, pressing him against my chest, rocking my entire body back and forth sitting on my bed, in an attempt of making him fall asleep but in fact ending up making him cry as well.



Unfortunately that was not the only time when I exhibited signs of extreme mood swings. I still often find myself covered in tears and so I decided to talk to some experienced people and do some research on my own in this regard; and finally I have learned, there are so many different types of emotional issues that both the parents of a newborn have to go through.



Types of postnatal emotional issues: Baby blues is the type of temporary depression often a woman goes through immediately after child birth but it lasts only for about two weeks.



Postnatal depression, on the other hand, is as severe as any other depression with long term effect, often requiring professional help to get rid of. It can happen to both male and female parent and can get triggered during pregnancy or anytime within a year of childbirth.



Triggering factors: According to NHS, many factors can trigger such depressions including but not limited to hormonal changes due to pregnancy and childbirth. Other external factors, which are applicable to fathers as well, include lack of sleep, staying out of comfort zone for too long, financial crisis, previous history of depression etc.



Symptoms: NHS acknowledges extreme mood swings, insomnia or even feeling extreme sleepiness, withdrawing from contact with other people, impractical frightening thoughts, lack of energy etc. as some of the major symptoms of postnatal depression.

If you have any of these symptoms, please do not hesitate to seek professional help because at the end of the day your child's future depends on your well being.

Bar-at-Law, The Honorable Society

of Lincoln's Inn PGDip in Bar Professional Training, Cardiff University LLB (Hons.), University of London







