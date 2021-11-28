Member dies 12 days after winning UP polls

SREENAGAR, MUNSIGANJ, Nov 27: After 12 days of winning UP election, one member Sheikh Abdul Awal of Ward No. 6 of Rarikhal Union in Sreenagar Upazila of the district died of hreat attack on Tuesday. He was 59. He was son of late Wakil Uddin of Uttar Rarikhjal Village under the union.

His Namaj-e-Janaza was held in Rarikhal central mosque at 10am on Wednesday. Later he was buried in 2nd graveyard of Rarhikhal.

He left behind his wife, one daughter, one son and many well-wishers and relatives to mourn his death.

According his family sources, he fell sick on Wednesday evening after Magrib prayer. Then he was taken to Yasmin Delwar Hospital in the upazila. In a critical condition, he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. By 11pm, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.