One killed in gas pipeline blast

NARAYANGANJ, Nov 27: A man, who sustained critical burn injuries in a gas pipeline explosion on Thursday in Narayanganj, has died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Mamun, 27. He was a garments worker.

Resident Surgeon of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery SM Ayub Hossain said Mamun died at around 8pm on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Mamun's two fellow workers are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier, three persons were injured in a gas pipeline explosion at Adamjee Adnan Tower in Siddhirganj at around 6am on Thursday, the surgeon added.








