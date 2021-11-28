Seven murdered in six dists

Seven people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Bhola, Jhenidah, Gazipur, Tangail, Chattogram and Shariatpur, on Friday.

BHOLA: A Juba League leader was killed when miscreants opened fire on a trawler carrying a union parishad (UP) chairman and a member in the middle of the Meghna River when they were returning home from inaccessible Madanpur Union in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Titu, 35, son of Tasir Ahmed, a resident of the Ward No. 4 under Dhania Union in Sadar Upazila. Titu was the organising secretary of Dhania Union Unit of Juba League in the upazila. He was the.

Police sources said the incident took place in the middle of the Meghna River under Madanpur Union in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district.

Helal Master, newly elected UP member of the Ward No. 7 of Madanpur Union, said Madanpur UP election was held on November 11 last.

"We left Nasir Majhir Ghat under Dhania Union of Bhola Sadar Upazila for Madanpur Union by a trawler along with the newly-elected chairman AKM Nasir Uddin Nannu at around 10am," he said.

"Reaching Madanpur, the newly elected chairman and members met local people and talked to them. Then we left for Nasir Majhir Ghat of Bhola Sadar Upazila by a trawler. When we reached in the middle of the Meghna River in between Dhania and Madanpur unions, a group of miscreants on board a speedboat approached to our trawler and fired shots. At that time, a bullet hit Titu's head. Then we turned our trawler back and rushed injured Titu to Bhola Sadar Hospital. He died on his way to the hospital," said Helal Master.

Superintend of Police (SP) Mohammad Saiful Islam said a person died receiving bullet injury. The speedboat which was used by the miscreants was seized.

However, the investigation is going on and the attackers will be brought to justice soon, the SP added.

JHENIDAH: Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in Kaliganj and Maheshpur upazilas of the district on Friday.

A youth was hacked to death by miscreants in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Rezaul Islam, 35, son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Digarpara Village under Maliat Union in the upazila. Rezaul was a day-labourer by profession.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants entered the house of Rezaul at around 3am and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured. Then, the criminals managed to flee the scene.

Injured Rezaul was rescued by the locals and taken to 250-bed Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station (PS) Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is going on and police are trying to nab the killers. On the other hand, a housewife was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Maheshpur Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rozina Khatun, 30, wife of Mahidul, a resident of Chad Ratanpur Village in the upazila. The couple has two children.

Police and local sources said Mahidul and Rozina had been quarrelling over the last few days. At one stage of their altercation on Friday morning, Mahidul hit his wife with a stick, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered Rozina's body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Maheshpur PS OC Md Shahidul Islam said the incident might have taken place over a long standing family feud.

However, a case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

GAZIPUR: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Gazipur Metropolitan area on Friday night.

The incident took place in Targach Member Bari area of the city at around 8pm. Deceased Juyena Akter, a RMG employee, was the wife of construction worker Sumon. She was the daughter of Rakib Ali.

According to the deceased family members, Juyena and Sumon got married three years back. Recently, Sumon involved in drug addiction. They had engaged in quarrel over various family matters for the last few days.

As a sequel, Sumon took his wife to the rooftop of their house at night and stabbed her on her neck with a sharp knife, leaving Juyena Akter critically injured. Then, the culprit husband managed to flee the scene.

Locals rescued Juyena and rushed her to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor pronounced her dead at around 10pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Assistant Superintendent of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (Gachha Zone) Ahsan Haque confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to nab the accused.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A man was killed and two others were bullet-injured during a clash in between two groups of Awami League (AL) centring the upcoming UP election in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The incident took place in Rehai Paikal Village under Daptiar Union in the upazila in the evening.

The deceased was identified as Tota Sheikh, 40, son of Akkel Member, a resident of Rehai Paikal Village in the union.

The deceased's younger brother Rafiq Sheikh and brother-in-law Bacchu Mandol were also injured at that time.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Tota along with his other family members was working on the side of AL-backed chairman candidate Abul Hashem for the upcoming UP election.

However, former president of Daptiar Union Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League Saifuddin brought an allegation that Tota Sheikh is not not showing enough sincerity for the election campaigning.

An altercation took place in between Tota and Saifuddin in Paikel Bottala Mor area in the afternoon over the matter.

As a sequel to it, Saifuddin along with Sumon, Khaja and Jahangir attacked on Tota Sheikh in the evening, and opened fire at him, leaving him critically injured.

Tota's younger brother Rafiq and brother-in-law Bacchu were also bullet-hit at that time as they came forward to save him.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Daulatpur Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Tota Sheikh dead.

The injured were referred to a hospital in Dhaka for better treatment.

Nagarpur PS OC Sarker Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further collision and a drive is going on to arrest the accused in this connection.

CHATTOGRAM: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his own son in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shah Alam, 50, a resident of Killa Para Noakhal Par area under Mirzapur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Shah Alam was a drug addict. On Friday, he sought money for buying drug. Failing to receive money, he engaged in quarrel with his son Jahedul and other family members. At one stage of their altercation, Jahedul hacked his father indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was rushed to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police detained Jahedul in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of Hathazari PS Md Rafique confirmed the incident.

SHARIATPUR: An AL supporter, who sustained injuries during a clash between AL candidate and rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district, has died at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University in Dhaka on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak Molla, 60, a resident of Charjadabpur Village under Angaria Union in the upazila. He was the supporter of AL-backed chairman candidate Asma Akter for the upcoming UP election.

Shariatpur Palong Model PS OC Md Akter Hossain said that Abdur Razzak sustained injuries during a clash between supporters of the ruling party-backed candidate and his rival on October 7.

He was admitted to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital. Later, he was shifted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Medical University in Dhaka for better treatment. He succumbed to his injuries there on Friday while undergoing treatment. A case was filed and eight accused were arrested in this connection, the OC added.





