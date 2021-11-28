98 detained on different charges in nine districts

A total of 98 people including a newly elected union parishad (UP) chairman have been detained on different charges in separate drives in nine districts- Rajshahi, Khulna, Mymensingh, Munshiganj, Bhola, Bogura, Cox's Bazar, Narsingdi and Kurigram, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 69 people have been detained on different charges in the district in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, detained 29 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 15 had arrest warrant, seven were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

On the other hand, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man for producing counterfeit cosmetics in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday evening. The arrested person is Masud Rana, 37, a resident of Ramjibanpur Village in the upazila.

RAB-5 Company Commander Maruf Hossain Khan said acting on a tip off, Masud Rana was arrested from 'Lota Herbal Cream' factory in the area at around 7:30pm.

During the drive, a huge number of counterfeit cosmetics were seized from the factory.

Later, a mobile court led by Puthia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nurul Hai Mohammad Anas sentenced the factory owner Masud Rana to one-year in jail, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, detained 39 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Among the arrestees, 18 had arrest warrant, 15 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, the arrested have been sent to jail following the court orders, the official added.

KHULNA: A total of 12 people were arrested on different charges in the Rupsha and Koyra upazilas of the district in three days.

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) arrested nine people for carrying chemical mixed shrimp at Khanjahan Ali Toll Plaza area in Rupsha Upazila on Wednesday night.

A press release issued by BCG Officer Lt Commander of Bangladesh Navy Md Hasanuzzaman confirmed the matter on Thursday.

According to the press release, on information, a special BCG team took position near Khanjahan Ali Bridge on the Rupsha River on Wednesday night and obstructed two trucks. The law enforcement team seized 1,720kg of chemical mixed shrimp worth about Tk 2 lakhs from the trucks.

Two trucks were going towards Mongla Port area, said the release, adding that chemical mixed shrimp has been destroyed at the Rupsha River in presence of fisheries officers.

A case was filed with Rupsha Police Station (PS) in this connection.

On the other hand, police have arrested three members of a smuggling ring while smuggling wild animals in Koyra Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are Saddam Hossain Sarder, 23, of Gobra Village in Koyra Upazila of the district; and Ahiduzzaman Sagar, 22, and Bikash Das, 30, of Agardari Upazila in Satkhira District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Kishore Kumar Dutta conducted a drive in Madinabad Village under Sadar Union at around 11:30pm, and arrested them.

Police also recovered guishap (a kind of snake) from their possessions during the drive.

The arrested have been involved in this illegal business for long.

A case under the Wildlife Extermination Act was filed with Koyra Police Station on Tuesday in this connection, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Koyra PS Mohammad Rabiul Hossain confirmed the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police have arrested a member of an inter-district robbery gang from Trimohoni area in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Mohammad Raihan, 48, son of A Rashid Khoka Miah of Beldia Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Raihan was an accused of about 12 cases including murder, robbery, weapons and preparation for robbery.

Five arrest warrants of these cases are pending.

Pagla PS OC Mohammad Rasheduzzaman said Raihan was the accused in the notorious Ilias murder case in Pagla area. He kills people for money.

However, he was sent to the jail on Thursday morning following a court order.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police arrested two warranted criminals in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Monir Hossain Abul, 50, son of late Abdul Jalil, a resident of Aradhipara Sarker Hati Village under Sadar Union, and Faruq Dewan, 48, son of Nizam Uddin Dewan of Sufiganj Singpara Village under Tantar Union in the upazila.

Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam said both of them were warranted criminals.

On information, the law enforcers conducted two separate drives in Sadar and Tantar unions at night, and arrested them.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday noon, the OC added.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested two fugitive criminals in a robbery case from Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Billal Hossain, 35, son of Abul Taleb of Raipura Kandi Village, and Md Jhontu, 45, son of Ana Mia of Ilisha Kandi Village under Pashchim Char Umed Union in the upazila.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said they were fugitive convicts in a robbery case.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Monday morning, the OC added.

BOGURA: RAB members, in a drive, arrested five robbers of Gabtali Upazila in the district from Ashulia area in Dhaka on Sunday night.

RAB-12 Bogura Camp in a press release confirmed the information on Monday noon.

The arrested are: Delwar Hossain, 35, and Abdul Halim Mia, 28, of Tangail; Ali Hossain, 56, of Mymensingh; and Sumon Munshi, 20, and Humayun Kabir, 35, of Natore.

On information, a team of the elite force arrested them from Ashulia area in Dhaka on Sunday night.

RAB members also recovered firearms and local weapons from their possessions during the drive.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Three people including two college students were arrested along with firearms in separate drives in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday.

RAB members, in a drive, arrested a listed criminal along with three firearms from the upazila at night.

The arrested person is Yusuf, 30, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Afzalia Para area under Magnama Union in the upazila.

RAB-7 sources said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Afzalia Para area at night and arrested him along with three firearms and nine cartages.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Pekua PS, the arrested was handed over to police, said Deputy Assistant Director of RAB-7 Abul Kalam Azad.

Pekua Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the matter.

Earlier, police detained two college students along with local weapons in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Detained Md Mizanur Rahman, 21, and Md Morshed, 23, are intermediate students of Pekua Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Upakuliya College and Pahartali College in Chattogram respectively.

Pekua PS OC Sheikh Md Ali said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in College Gate Chowmuhani area at night and detained the duo with locally made arms.

A case under the Arms Act was filed against them with PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: DB Police detained a newly elected UP chairman of Raipura Upazila in the district and his friend from Dhaka on Sunday night.

Detained Bansgari UP Chairman Ratul Hassan Jakir and his friend Faisal Ahmed Sumon are accused in 10 to 15 cases including murders.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police nabbed the duo from Dhaka along with arms and huge number of bullets.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Members of RAB-13 arrested two fraudsters from Nageshwari Upazila in the district on Saturday. The arrested persons are Faridul Islam, son of Abul Hossain, and Hirendragir, son of late Nadugir. Both of them are residents of Baher Kedar Village under Kedar Union in the upazila.

However, the arrested were handed over to police.

Kochakata PS OC Zahedul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested were produced before the court on Monday morning.









