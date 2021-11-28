M’singh City starts to shine at night



A glimpse of the newly installed lampposts in Mymensingh City. photo: observer

As national development programmes, a road-lighting project of the government is being implemented in Mymensingh City. The project implementation is carried out under effective management of Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC). It is being done at the cost of Tk 49 crore. Under the project, the city is being illuminated. MCC is working rapidly.

GI poles are being installed across 171 kilometre (KM) roads in 33 wards of the MCC, with adequate solar lights. Once completed, night movement by people will be comfortable. The night will be free of crime.

The work is making progress in installing European standard 6,673 Balfe 30 feet high JI poles and 366 solar street lights. There will be one hydraulic escort and one boom lifter to enhance capacity of MCC in providing light.

The installation of modern LED street lights in various places including Zainul Abedin Road and Shambhuganj Bridge has already brought a radical change to the road outlook.

Officer-in-Charge Shah Kamal Akand of Mymensingh Kotwali Model Police Station said, criminals are used to commit various crimes on lightless roads and in different places.

MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu said, "We are implementing the project seriously. If there is any irregularity, it will not be tolerated anyway. After the installation of modern LED lights on 171 km road stretches, city-dwellers will be able to enjoy the visible change."

He added, "We want to get people fair public services through various people-friendly works. Prime Minister has vested this thrust on us. We want to give her more confidence through good works."

So far, the progress of the project has been completed by about 50 per cent. Though the project is expected to be completed by December this year, the deadline has been extended to December in 2022.

"Hopefully, we will be able to complete the project within the time," he further said, adding, MCC will be continuing to work to replace and maintain all lamps within next two years."





