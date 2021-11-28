Storm Arwen kills 2 in UK, triggers power cuts

LONDON, Nov 27: Two people were killed, thousands of homes cut off from power and drivers stuck on freezing roads overnight as a powerful storm hit the northern UK, authorities said Saturday.

One woman tweeted a video of her flight from Paris struggling to land in Manchester, northwest England, in high winds late Friday. Passengers' nervous laughter gave way to screams and sobs before the pilot aborted the landing, succeeding on a second attempt.

The UK's meteorological service issued a rare "red weather" warning as "Storm Arwen" brought wind gusts of almost 100 miles (160 kilometres) per hour. "People should stay away from the coast as waves and debris are a danger to life," the Met Office warned. One man was killed when his car was struck by a falling tree in Northern Ireland late Friday. -AFP



