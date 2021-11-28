0 China conducts drills near Taiwan Strait after US lawmakers' visit - Foreign News - observerbd.com
Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 6:09 PM
Foreign News

China conducts drills near Taiwan Strait after US lawmakers' visit

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Nov 27: The Chinese army has carried out a "naval and air force combat readiness patrol" near the Taiwan Strait following a contentious visit to the island by a group of American lawmakers, a spokesperson said.
Tensions between Beijing and Washington have soared over the fate of democratic self-ruled Taiwan, which China has vowed to one day retake, by force if necessary.
A group of American lawmakers arrived on the island Thursday offering support for the Taiwanese authorities, who Beijing accuses of seeking independence for the island.
In response, the Chinese army on Friday carried out "a naval and air force combat readiness patrol in the direction of the Taiwan Strait," a spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command said in a statement.    -AFP


