

Mamata wiping out Congress

Having established her dominance in her home state, Mamata Banerjee decided it is time for her to step out of the confines of West Bengal and expand her party's footprint across the country to enable her to emerge as the face of a united opposition. She began by foraying into Tripura in what was supposed to be a test case for Mamata Banerjee but has now expanded into an aggressive poaching spree.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief has particularly targeted the Congress in this exercise based on the perception that the grand old party is a pale shadow of its old self and is populated with disgruntled leaders who are on the look-out for greener pastures as they no longer believe in the Gandhi magic.

Mamata Banerjee has an advantage with regard to the Congress as she is personally acquainted with a large number of its leaders as she is originally from the grand old party. Not only are these leaders ideologically aligned with Mamata Banerjee, they are also in awe of her.

On Mamata Banerjee's recent trip to Delhi, the Trinamool Congress witnessed the entry of former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, Kirti Azad, formerly with the BJP who subsequently joined the Congress, and former diplomat Pavan Varma, who was a Janata Dal (U) member of the Rajya Sabha and also served as an adviser to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier, former Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev from Assam and Luizinho Faleiro, former Goa chief minister, also from the Congress, joined Mamata Banerjee's party.Then there was the coup in Meghalaya where 12 Congress legislators, including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, crossed over to the Trinamool Congress, which overnight acquired the status of the main opposition party in a state where it has no presence.

In addition, there are others like tennis star Leander Paes, celebrity Nafisa Ali and retired bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar who are now firmly ensconced in the Trinamool Congress. This spate of inductions has naturally grabbed headlines but a closer look at the list of leaders and celebrities who have joined the Trinamool Congress tells a different story. With the exception of Sushmita Dev who has the potential of winning an election, the others bring little to the table, having virtually no political presence in their respective states. -TNN







