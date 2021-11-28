Josephine to be first black woman in Pantheon

PARIS, Nov 27: Josephine Baker, the French-American dancer, singer and actress who mesmerised France with performances mocking colonialism and later joined the French Resistance, will become the first black woman to be immortalised in France's Pantheon mausoleum Tuesday.

Baker will be just the sixth woman to join the around 80 great national figures of French history in the secular temple on Paris's Left Bank. She will also be the first showbiz figure to be honoured with a symbolic spot in the secular sanctuary, final resting place of a long list of luminaries from the worlds of politics, culture and science, including Victor Hugo, Emile Zola and Marie Curie.

The "pantheonisation" of the world's first black female superstar, who campaigned for civil rights alongside Martin Luther King, caps years of campaigning by her family and a group of intellectuals for her to be given the rare posthumous honour.

Born Freda Josephine McDonald into extreme poverty in Missouri in 1906, Baker left school at 13. After two failed marriages -- she took the name Baker from her second husband -- she managed to land herself a place in one of the first all-black musicals on Broadway in 1921.

Like many black American artists at the time, she moved to France to escape racial segregation back home. The woman nicknamed the "Black Venus" took Paris by storm with her exuberant dance performances, which captured the energy of the Jazz Age. -AFP





