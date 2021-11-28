0 ‘Delusional thinking, historical revisionism’ - Foreign News - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 6:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Delusional thinking, historical revisionism’

Pakistan condemns RSS chief’s Partition remarks

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27:  Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the statement of Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement - in which he said "the only solution to the pain of Partition lies in undoing it" - terming it "delusional thinking and historical revisionism".
According to a report by The Indian Express, the RSS issued a statement on Thursday quoting Bhagwat as saying that the India of 2021 was not the same as the one in 1947 while speaking at a book launch event. "Partition has happened once, it won't happen again. Those who think that way will face partition themselves," he said.
The RSS chief said if India wanted to contribute to the world, it would need to become "capable", adding, "the only solution to the pain of Partition lies in undoing it."
Reacting to the remarks, the Foreign Office, in its statement issued today, said Pakistan completely rejected the "highly provocative and irresponsible remarks", pointing out that the RSS chief had also indulged in "such delusional thinking and historical revisionism" previously.
"Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted the threat posed to regional peace and stability by the toxic mix of the extremist Hindutva ideology (Hindu Rashtra) and expansionist foreign policy (Akhand Bharat) being pursued by the ruling RSS-BJP dispensation in India."
The FO warned that the "dangerous mindset" was aimed to "completely marginalise and displace" minorities in India, and also posed an existential threat to all South Asian neighbours.
The world was witness to the systematic usurpation of the rights of minorities, especially Muslims, in India and the unabated repression of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, the statement noted. In addition, the world had also seen India's reckless misadventures in February 2019 -when Indian aircraft violated the Line of Control, it said.    -DAWN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Storm Arwen kills 2 in UK, triggers power cuts
Iran negotiator arrives in Vienna for key nuclear talks
China conducts drills near Taiwan Strait after US lawmakers' visit
Mamata wiping out Congress
Josephine to be first black woman in Pantheon
‘Delusional thinking, historical revisionism’
Farmers and activists of local political parties light candles
Kishida to up defence amid China threats


Latest News
Gathering limits, travel ban on Omicron-hit countries suggested
Omicron: Bangladesh asks all ports of entry to remain vigilant
Bangladesh reports three deaths from Covid
BARI scientist receives AFACI Award
HC rules for forming commission to probe allegations against police
Barca register first La Liga away win
Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or
Govt would consider the fresh demand: Anisul on Khaleda’s treatment
BNP backs students for half bus fare
Dhanmondi blocked by students' protest
Most Read News
Bus crash in central Mexico kills 19 pilgrims
Bangladesh reports two deaths from Covid
New coronavirus variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
Massive fire guts over 500 shanties in Gazipur's Tongi
US oil price sinks as markets fret over COVID variant
Bangladesh to impose travel ban on South Africa: Health Minister
UK confirms first two cases of new Covid strain Omicron
WTO postpones major meeting after new variant outbreak
Fire burns Chattogram chemical industry
Abrar Fahad's family wants death of all accused by hanging
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft