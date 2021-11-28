Kishida to up defence amid China threats

TOKYO, Nov 27: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has renewed his pledge to consider "all options," including acquiring enemy base strike capability to protect the country amid growing threats from China and North Korea.

Kishida said at his first troop review on Saturday that the security situation in the region is rapidly changing and that "the reality is severer than ever," with North Korea continuing to test-fire ballistic missiles while advancing its capability, and China pursuing a military buildup and increasingly assertive activity in the region.

Kishida, who took office in October, served as top commander for the first time at Saturday's Self-Defense Force troop review held at the main army base Camp Asaka, north of Tokyo. -AP









