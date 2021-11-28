

Emergencies personnel remove tents by the Listvyazhnaya coal mine







Emergencies personnel remove tents by the Listvyazhnaya coal mine near the town of Belovo in the Kemerovo region on November 27, 2021. Russia on Friday was mourning more than 50 people who died in a Siberian coal mine disaster, though the discovery of a rescue worker presumed dead was being hailed as a miracle. The accident on Thursday at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo mining region saw smoke fill the site after an apparent gas explosion. photo : AFP