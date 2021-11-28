0 US, allies seek arms boycott of Myanmar - Foreign News - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 6:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US, allies seek arms boycott of Myanmar

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199

WASHINGTON, Nov 27: Fearing "future atrocities" in Myanmar, the United States and six allies Friday urged the military junta to end all violence in the country, while pressing other states to halt military aid to Yangon.
"We reiterate our grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country," said the joint statement, also signed by Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and South Korea.
"We call on the international community to suspend all operational support to the military, and to cease the transfer of arms" as well as any "technical assistance" to Myanmar forces, the statement added.
It cited "credible reports of sexual violence and torture, especially in Chin State" in western Myanmar, as well as in the central regions of Sagaing and Magwe.
"In Chin State," the statement said, "it is reported the military has burned homes, churches and an orphanage in Thantlang village, and has targeted humanitarian organizations."
The seven countries expressed concern "about allegations of weapons stockpiling and attacks by the military, including shelling and airstrikes, use of heavy weapons, and the deployment of thousands of troops" in ostensible "counterterrorism operations, which are disproportionately impacting civilians."
The statement said the current situation, as documented by a special United Nations rapporteur, raises "acute concerns about the risks of future violence" in the country.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Storm Arwen kills 2 in UK, triggers power cuts
Iran negotiator arrives in Vienna for key nuclear talks
China conducts drills near Taiwan Strait after US lawmakers' visit
Mamata wiping out Congress
Josephine to be first black woman in Pantheon
‘Delusional thinking, historical revisionism’
Farmers and activists of local political parties light candles
Kishida to up defence amid China threats


Latest News
Gathering limits, travel ban on Omicron-hit countries suggested
Omicron: Bangladesh asks all ports of entry to remain vigilant
Bangladesh reports three deaths from Covid
BARI scientist receives AFACI Award
HC rules for forming commission to probe allegations against police
Barca register first La Liga away win
Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or
Govt would consider the fresh demand: Anisul on Khaleda’s treatment
BNP backs students for half bus fare
Dhanmondi blocked by students' protest
Most Read News
Bus crash in central Mexico kills 19 pilgrims
Bangladesh reports two deaths from Covid
New coronavirus variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
Massive fire guts over 500 shanties in Gazipur's Tongi
US oil price sinks as markets fret over COVID variant
Bangladesh to impose travel ban on South Africa: Health Minister
UK confirms first two cases of new Covid strain Omicron
WTO postpones major meeting after new variant outbreak
Fire burns Chattogram chemical industry
Abrar Fahad's family wants death of all accused by hanging
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft