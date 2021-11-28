US, allies seek arms boycott of Myanmar

WASHINGTON, Nov 27: Fearing "future atrocities" in Myanmar, the United States and six allies Friday urged the military junta to end all violence in the country, while pressing other states to halt military aid to Yangon.

"We reiterate our grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country," said the joint statement, also signed by Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and South Korea.

"We call on the international community to suspend all operational support to the military, and to cease the transfer of arms" as well as any "technical assistance" to Myanmar forces, the statement added.

It cited "credible reports of sexual violence and torture, especially in Chin State" in western Myanmar, as well as in the central regions of Sagaing and Magwe.

"In Chin State," the statement said, "it is reported the military has burned homes, churches and an orphanage in Thantlang village, and has targeted humanitarian organizations."

The seven countries expressed concern "about allegations of weapons stockpiling and attacks by the military, including shelling and airstrikes, use of heavy weapons, and the deployment of thousands of troops" in ostensible "counterterrorism operations, which are disproportionately impacting civilians."

The statement said the current situation, as documented by a special United Nations rapporteur, raises "acute concerns about the risks of future violence" in the country. -AFP











