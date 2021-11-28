Winning start for Sheikh Russel KC in Independence Cup

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra got off to a winning start in the Riviera 11th Independence Cup Football when they recorded a hard-fought solitary goal victory over Uttar Baridhara Club in their opening group B opening match held on Saturday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium.

After the barren first half, forward Mannaf Rabbi finally broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Sheikh Russel in the 59th minute of the match.

Uttar Baridhara, however, tried heart and soul to stage a fight back but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.

Sheikh Russel KC will play their next group match against Bangladesh Air Force Football team while Uttar Baridhara meet Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club on Wednesday (Dec 1) at the same venue.

Earlier, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, formally inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest.

Sunday's matches: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra (4 pm), Saif Sporting Club vs Bangladesh Army Football team (6 pm), both to be held at the same venue. -BSS











