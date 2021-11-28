Chhagalnaiya FA celebrates a flying start

Chhagalnaiya Football Academy from Feni had a flying start in the ongoing Bashundhara Kings BFSF Under-14 Academy Cup Football 2021 with a solitary goal win over Suiholamong Football Academy from Rangamati on Saturday on the historic Paltan Ground in Dhaka.

Striker Shahriar Joy scored the match-winning goal for the Chhagalnaiya boys in the 41st minute of the match. For such an impressive contribution to the team, he was later named the player of the match.

Epyllion Football Academy from Narayanganj and SFCA Football Academy from Gaibandha shared points in the second match of the day as the match saw a 1-1 draw. In the match, Mahfuzur Rahman scored for SFCA boys while Sohan netted the leveller for the Epyllion boys. Riyad Nirob of SFCA was adjudged the player of the match.

There are two matches today (Sunday) of the Academy Cup. Football Academy Natore will meet Suiholamong Football Academy from Rangamati at 1:00 pm in the first match while Bhairab Football Academy will face Epyllion Football Academy at 3:00 pm in the second match.

A total of 12 academy teams from different parts of the country are playing the event arranged by the Bangladesh Football Supporters' Forum (BFSF), the largest platform of local football fans. The closing is set to be held with the final on 3 December at the same venue.



