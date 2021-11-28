Guests dominate second-day with both bat and ball



Bangladesh's and Pakistan's players walk back to the pavilion at the end of the second day play of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 27, 2021. photo: AFP

Pakistan are still trail by 185 runs. Opener Abid Ali needs seven to have his fourth Test ton while debutant Abdullah Shafique remained unbeaten scoring 52 runs.

Visitors could lose the wicket of Shafique, when he was nine. It was the fifth delivery of the 15th over delivered by Taijul Islam that hit the pad of Shafique. But Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque showed misery to take a review despite having all three reviews intact. Reply showed that the ball was hitting the wickets.

Earlier in the morning, Bangladesh lost their six wickets in the 1st session to add 77 runs to the overnight's 253 for four. Centurion Liton Das supplemented one run with his overnight 113. The wicketkeeper faced 233 balls to hit 11 boundaries backed by the solitary over boundary.

Debutant Yasir Ali Rabbi however, failed to colour his maiden Test, who was bowled by Hasan Ali after playing a boundary shot, whilst Mushfiqur Rahim, cut down at nerves nineties, who missed his eighth Test century for nine runs. Mushi resumed batting in the morning from 82.

None of the Bangladesh tail-enders but Mahedi Miraz showed some resistance as Bangladesh managed to surpass 300-run's milestone. Miraz was unbeaten scoring 38 runs. Taijul gathered 11 while Abu Jayed Rahi contributed eight runs.

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was the most successful among their bowlers, who claimed five Bangladesh wickets spending 51 runs delivering 20.4 overs. This is the sixth five-wicket haul of Hasan. Besides, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf shared two wickets each. Sajid Khan took the rest one.











