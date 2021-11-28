0 Tigresses qualify for WC for first time - Sports - observerbd.com
Tigresses qualify for WC for first time

C-19 compels rest part qualifier postponement

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup will be played in New Zealand next year, confirms an ICC official media release on Saturday.
With the emergence of the latest Covid-19 variant in South Africa and the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, the ICC has decided to call off the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021, with the qualification slots decided as per team rankings, in keeping with the tournament's playing conditions. The event is scheduled to be played till 5 December.
According to bylaws, Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now progress to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, with Sri Lanka and Ireland occupying the other slots for the 2022-25 cycle of the ICC Women's Championship. Tigresses are the table toppers of Group-B of the event winning two of the three matches.
"We have explored a number of options to allow us to complete the event but it isn't feasible and we will fly the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible," said Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events.
"Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 by virtue of their rankings, whilst Sri Lanka and Ireland will also join them in the next cycle of the ICC Women's Championship," he added.
Bangladesh women's cricket team played qualifiers twice before this year and failed to qualify the main event in both the occasions.






