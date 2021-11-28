

Padma Bank holds Dhaka north customers meeting

On Saturday (November 27, 2021) at the Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation of Gulshan in the capital, customers gathered and exchanged greetings at the meeting organized by Padma Bank Limited's Dhaka North Zone, says a press release.

Md. Ehsan Khasru, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank spoke on the occasion as the chief guest. Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury was present as special guest.

Md. Ehsan Khasru, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank, thanked customers for making the customer gathering a success. Apart from the success of the bank in investment, remittance, deposit and recovery, Padma-Wallet, Padma-i-banking, Padmabati for women customers and Padma Pratidin-various modern products of the bank were presented to the customers.

Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin also spoke on the occasion.

Among others Head of Human Resources M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Head of Retail Banking & SME, AGRI and WE Division Khandaker Zibanur Rahman, Law & Recovery Head Firoz Alam and other senior officials, local dignitaries and journalists were present on the occasion.

The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country. Customers have welcomed the initiative of Padma Bank's debit card to withdraw money from any bank's ATM booth for free. They also praised the modern products of the fourth generation bank.On Saturday (November 27, 2021) at the Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation of Gulshan in the capital, customers gathered and exchanged greetings at the meeting organized by Padma Bank Limited's Dhaka North Zone, says a press release.Md. Ehsan Khasru, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank spoke on the occasion as the chief guest. Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury was present as special guest.Md. Ehsan Khasru, Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank, thanked customers for making the customer gathering a success. Apart from the success of the bank in investment, remittance, deposit and recovery, Padma-Wallet, Padma-i-banking, Padmabati for women customers and Padma Pratidin-various modern products of the bank were presented to the customers.Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin also spoke on the occasion.Among others Head of Human Resources M Ahsan Ullah Khan, Head of Retail Banking & SME, AGRI and WE Division Khandaker Zibanur Rahman, Law & Recovery Head Firoz Alam and other senior officials, local dignitaries and journalists were present on the occasion.The fourth generation Padma Bank Limited, which is owned by the government-owned Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank and ICB, has been providing modern banking services to its customers through 58 branches across the country.