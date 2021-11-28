

Default loan rate of Janata Bank decreased in Rangpur division

The information was given at a conference of Rangpur divisional branch managers held at the Grand Palace auditorium in the city on Friday Morning. Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Abdus Salam Azad addressed the conference as the chief guest under the chairmanship of Divisional GM Md. Abdus Samad. DMD Kamrul Ahsan, CFO Shariat Ullah spoke as special guests.

In Rangpur division, Janata Bank launched Automated Treasury in all branches simultaneously this year. As a result, the customer benefits of Janata Bank are increasing manifold. Abdus Salam, managing director and CEO of the bank, directed that the matter be made public.

According to the conference, the default rate in this division has come down from 4.26 percent last year to 3.72 percent this year. The bank has also collected deposits of Tk 2688 crore during this period. On the other hand, apart from a profit of Tk 21 crore, the bank has collected Tk 106 crore in remittances and earned non-interest income of Tk 10 crore. In addition to the area heads of 5 zones of the division, managers of 64 branches participated in the conference.







