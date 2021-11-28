

Bank Asia celebrates its 22nd anniversary

Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Bank's Board Executive Committee inaugurated the programme by cutting cake with honorable guests as the chief guest.

Ex-Chairman Anisur Rahman Sinha, Director Enam Chowdhury, Ex-Director Moshiur Rahman, Ex-Managing Director Syed Anisul Huq, President and Managing Director Md. Arfan Ali were present on the occasion.

Director Major General Mohammad Matiur Rahman (retd.), Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury and Nafees Khundker joined the program through online. Deputy Managing Directors along with Divisional Heads were present at the program and Branch Managers joined through online.





