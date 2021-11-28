0 2 more Boeing 737 aircraft added to US-Bangla airlines fleet - Business - observerbd.com
Sunday, 28 November, 2021
2 more Boeing 737 aircraft added to US-Bangla airlines fleet

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The US-Bangla airlines have added two more Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet, stretching its total planes to 16.
The Us-Bangla Airlines, the country's largest private air carrier, is also going to start flights from Dhaka to Colombo, Sharjah, and Delhi route with these two newly inducted Boeing 737-800 aircraft that have 189 economy class seats.
The two aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here at 11:00 PM and 11:30 PM yesterday directly from Jordan, a press release said on Saturday.
US-Bangla airlines Business Development Director Capt. Lutfor Rahman officially received the two aircraft at the airport.
The airlines have also a plan to add Airbus 330-200/300 aircraft to operate flights from Dhaka to Jeddah, Riyadh and Medina in June next year.
Currently, the carrier operates international flights to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou and domestic flight to all destinations within the country.
Other senior officials of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and US- Bangla Airlines were also present at the airport.    -BSS


