Triplover joins Chittagong Travel Mart- 2022 as the title sponsor

Leading online travel agency (OTA) of the country Triplover has become The Title Sponsor of the international tourism fair 'Chittagong Travel Mart-2022, to be held in the port city of Chattogram from January 06-08, 2022, says a press release.

With a view to revitalize the devasted travel and tourism industry of the country following the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Premier travel and tourism publication The Bangladesh Monitor has taken the initiative to organise the 12th edition of the fair, in Chattogram.

Dr. Farhad Kamal, Executive Editor, The Bangladesh Monitor and Nisha Tasnim Shaikh, Deputy General Manager of Triplover Limited signed an agreement to this effect at the Bangladesh Monitor corporate office in Dhaka recently.

The three-day tourism fair will be held at The Peninsula Chittagong Hotel and is expected to be participated by various airlines, tour operators, hotels, resorts, healthcare service providers from home and abroad.





















