

Walton unveils huge discounts on combo packages

Under the campaign, customers are eligible for huge discounts on specific models of refrigerator, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, rice cooker, gas stove and fan under three packages- Platinum, Gold and Special.

Announcing the discount on Thursday at a programme held at the Walton corporate office in Dhaka company officials said in addition to 'Wedfest Combo Offer' customers will also get cash discounts on buying from Tk 23,000 to Tk 40,000 from Walton Plaza, distributor showroom or e-plaza across the country.

The benefits are available from November 15, until March 15, 2022. However, the facilities under Walton's ongoing Digital Campaign Season-12 will not be applicable for customers who avail 'Wedfest Combo Offer'.

Rifah Tasnia Swarna, Director of Walton High-Tech Industries Limited, was present at the programme as chief guest. Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Eva Rizwana Nilu, Walton Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan were among others present

The Platinum package include one model of 563-liter side-by-side glass door refrigerator, 1.5-ton's high-energy saving AC, 43-inch android smart TV, front loading automatic washing machine and 30-liter microwave oven and three unit of ceiling fan, one model of blender, rice cooker and gas stove.

Customers have the opportunity to purchase the above-mentioned products of other models as well.





