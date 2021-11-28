

Shakawath Hossain wins Asian Curry Award 2021

This is an exclusive International accolade awarded by Asian Catering Federation, UK for outstanding achievements and contribution in the national and global hospitality industry, on November 21 last, says a press release.

Shakawath has over 20 years of experience working with renowned international hotel chains such as Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. He is the CEO of StarkTree Group, which is a private sector conglomerate that is continually growing in the competitive marketplace. Currently, StarkTree Group owns thirteen business units including an upcoming international five-star resort in the country. Throughout his career, Shakawath worked as CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts Limited (UHRL) for an year, which is the owning company of The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka and HANSA - a premium residence.

Shakawath, is also the first Bangladeshi national who worked three years as an acting General Manager and in various leadership positions - Resident Manager, Director of Operations, Director of Rooms, Director of Operational Excellence at The Westin Dhaka. He holds a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) degree in Tourism and Hospitality from the University of Dhaka.













