Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 6:04 PM
Home Business

bKash to disburse allowances of hindu religious welfare trust

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

bKash will disburse allowances including stipends, donations, and honorariums to the beneficiaries of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust, under the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
In this regard, an agreement has been signed between bKash and Hindu Religious Welfare Trust at bKash Head Office in the city on Wednesday. Dr. Dilip Kumer Gosh, Secretary of the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash were present at the signing ceremony, says a press release.
Trustee of Hindu Religious Welfare Trust - Rajendra Chandra Debnath, Nantu Roy, Rekha Rani Goon; Project Director Ranjit Kumar; bKash's Head of the Department of Government Partnership Masrur Chowdhury and senior officials from both the organizations were also present at the event.
Under the agreement, beneficiaries of welfare trust will receive allowances including stipend and donations to their bKash accounts conveniently and they do not need to bear any fees to Cash Out the allowance. Moreover, beneficiaries can avail a wide range of bKash services like Send Money, Cash Out, Mobile Recharge, utility bill payment, and payment of shopping from their wallets.
"The government is committed for the welfare of Hindu community along with establishing communal harmony, and a peaceful social system. This journey with bKash will ease disbursement of stipends, donations and other allowances of the welfare trust," said Dr. Dilip Kumer Gosh, Secretary of the Hindu Religious welfare trust and Deputy Secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry.
"We are delighted to be a part of this initiative of the government for overall welfare of the Hindu community. In the future, bKash will take this journey to a larger scale which begins with this agreement," said Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash.
bKash has played an exemplary role in disbursement of government incentives and allowances to crores of beneficiaries across the country. bKash has become an integral part of government's Digital Bangladesh vision through disbursing allowances in a transparent, secured, and seamless manner.


