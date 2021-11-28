

NASCIB, GAIN jointly holds National workshop

National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) jointly organized a National Workshop on "From Challenges to Creativity & Innovation: Enhancing CMSME's Resilience in the Context of Covid-19 and Prize Giving Ceremony to the Winners of Food Frontiers-2021" held at Hotel 71, Bijoy Nagar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Jo Jacobsen, Programme, Policy Advisor, Nutrition, Gender and M&E, World Food Programme (WFP) and Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Country Director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Bangladesh were present as Special Guest.Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, CIP, President, NASCIB chair over the programme. Salahuddin Mahmud, Deputy Managing Director, SME Foundation. Muhammad Mesbahul Alam, Director General, National Productivity Organisation (NPO), Ministry of Industries were present as Guest of Honour.03 (three) winners of the Food Frontiers-2021 competition received cheque from the President of NASCIB as grant.