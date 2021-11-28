LHBL subsidiary awarded in India for safe mining



Lafarge Umiam Mining Private Limited (LUMPL) a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) has been awarded the ''Five-Star'' rating by the the Ministry of Mines, India under its "Sustainable development framework" for safe mining, says a press release.Pramod Kumar Singh, Head of Mining Operation, LUMPL received the award from Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Government of India at the 5th National Conclave of Mines and Minerals held recently in New Delhi.The 5-star rating was given to the Nongtrai Limestone Mines for three consecutive years (2017-18, 2018-19 & 2019-20) for its outstanding contribution.