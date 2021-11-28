Delta to provide health insurance package

Green Delta Insurance Company and Robi recently signed an agreement to make the health insurance package "Hospicash" available across the country through the telecom operator's digital distribution system rStores.

Two exclusive health cashback packages will be sold at a competitive price through rStores under this partnership. The packages will cover disability, hospitalisation, surgery, OPD costs, hospicash and accidental cash with a reasonable annual premium. Removing the hassle of travelling long distances and filling up numerous forms, the initiative aims to benefit both retailers and end-users in multiple ways.

Green Delta Managing Director and CEO Syed Moinuddin Ahmed said, "Our partnership with Robi will enable us to take hospicash services to the doorstep of last-mile customers and also help Robi to add a new vertical of services to its rStores."

Robi Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmed said, "This partnership with Green Delta Insurance gives us the privilege to bring yet another timely service within the reach of everyone."

rStore is an aggregator platform of Robi that empowers retailers to sell products and services like mobile phones, electronics, gadgets, ticketing, mobile recharge, bill payments, and insurance. -UNB



















