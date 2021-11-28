MoU signed between CCCI and Cox’s Bazar CCI



CHATTOGRAM, Nov 27: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Initiative Bangladesh Centre of Excellence (BCE) of The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and the Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed at the Chamber's office at the World Trade Centre recently.Mahbubul Alam, Chairman and President of the Chittagong Chamber on behalf of BCE and Abu Morshed Chowdhury, President on behalf of Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed the agreement.Mahbubul Alam said, the purpose of the MoU between BCE and Cox's Bazar Chamber was to strengthen the private sector in Cox's Bazar by providing facilities to the people living in Cox's Bazar district, especially tribal youth-CMSME entrepreneurs and all kinds of NGOs.Abu Morshed Chowdhury said, Chittagong Chamber will contribute to the overall economic development of Cox's Bazar on a larger scale.Cox's Bazar Chamber Director Mohammad Abu Hanif and Shamsul Islam Helali and Chittagong Chamber Secretary in-charge Engineer Mohammad Farooq and BCE CEO Wasfi Tamim and among others were present on the occasion.