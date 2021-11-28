0 BMCCI to celebrate its 20th anniversary on December 13 - Business - observerbd.com
Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 6:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BMCCI to celebrate its 20th anniversary on December 13

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) will celebrate its 20th anniversary on December 13 along with the historic celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence.
The "BMCCI 20th Years Anniversary Celebration" flagship event will highlight attractive trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
Considering the current global economic trends, bilateral trade and investment between two such close Asian neighbours carry more national and regional importance than ever, said the BMCCI leaders.
In addition to the 20 years celebration, the programme will also explore key trade and investment opportunities that exist for Bangladesh in particular from its Malaysian counterpart.
BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul (Rocky); and BASIS President and Chairman of organizing committee of the "BMCCI 20 Years Anniversary Celebration" Syed Almas Kabir briefed the media on Saturday highlighting the upcoming event. BMCCI directors were present.
BMCCI President Raquib said Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing countries in terms of economic development and Malaysia being the sixth largest importing country of the world with a positive balance of payment has immense potentials as trade and investment partner.
"We need to explore the potentials considering the present economic scenario and could be ensured through establishing a bilateral alliance," he said.
The BMCCI chief said the Chamber represents a milestone in the evolution of Bangladeshi interests in Malaysia and Malaysian investments in Bangladesh and vice versa, which is foundational in the bilateral relations.
He also said he feels the Chamber will expand trade and economic interaction with Malaysia for the benefit of not only Bangladesh but also of its trade partners.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank holds Dhaka north customers meeting
Default loan rate of Janata Bank decreased in Rangpur division
Bank Asia celebrates its 22nd anniversary
Over 50pc Indians don’t want cryptocurrencies to be legalized
India to resume commercial int’l passenger flights on Dec 15
2 more Boeing 737 aircraft added to US-Bangla airlines fleet
Pakistan e-commerce platform Daraz aims to beef up as Amazon eyes market
ADB announces support for task force on climate-related financial disclosures


Latest News
Omicron: Bangladesh asks all ports of entry to remain vigilant
Bangladesh reports three deaths from Covid
BARI scientist receives AFACI Award
HC rules for forming commission to probe allegations against police
Barca register first La Liga away win
Mueller says Lewandowski 'has to' win Ballon d'Or
Govt would consider the fresh demand: Anisul on Khaleda’s treatment
BNP backs students for half bus fare
Dhanmondi blocked by students' protest
Taijul sparks Pakistan collapse to 286 all out in Ctg Test
Most Read News
Bus crash in central Mexico kills 19 pilgrims
Bangladesh reports two deaths from Covid
New coronavirus variant Omicron triggers global alarm, market sell-off
Massive fire guts over 500 shanties in Gazipur's Tongi
US oil price sinks as markets fret over COVID variant
Bangladesh to impose travel ban on South Africa: Health Minister
UK confirms first two cases of new Covid strain Omicron
WTO postpones major meeting after new variant outbreak
Fire burns Chattogram chemical industry
Abrar Fahad's family wants death of all accused by hanging
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft