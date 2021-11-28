BMCCI to celebrate its 20th anniversary on December 13

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) will celebrate its 20th anniversary on December 13 along with the historic celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence.

The "BMCCI 20th Years Anniversary Celebration" flagship event will highlight attractive trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

Considering the current global economic trends, bilateral trade and investment between two such close Asian neighbours carry more national and regional importance than ever, said the BMCCI leaders.

In addition to the 20 years celebration, the programme will also explore key trade and investment opportunities that exist for Bangladesh in particular from its Malaysian counterpart.

BMCCI President Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul (Rocky); and BASIS President and Chairman of organizing committee of the "BMCCI 20 Years Anniversary Celebration" Syed Almas Kabir briefed the media on Saturday highlighting the upcoming event. BMCCI directors were present.

BMCCI President Raquib said Bangladesh is one of the fastest-growing countries in terms of economic development and Malaysia being the sixth largest importing country of the world with a positive balance of payment has immense potentials as trade and investment partner.

"We need to explore the potentials considering the present economic scenario and could be ensured through establishing a bilateral alliance," he said.

The BMCCI chief said the Chamber represents a milestone in the evolution of Bangladeshi interests in Malaysia and Malaysian investments in Bangladesh and vice versa, which is foundational in the bilateral relations.

He also said he feels the Chamber will expand trade and economic interaction with Malaysia for the benefit of not only Bangladesh but also of its trade partners. -UNB



















