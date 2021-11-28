Most banks see weighted average deposit rate fall till October

The weighted average deposit rates of 39 banks, offered by them to customers, dropped in September and October this year.

It was noticeable after the central bank gave instruction to not offer any interest rate below the inflation rate to individual term depositors and pension-related funds.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) officials said that the availability of adequate liquidity at the banks till October was the reason behind the deposit rate fall.

A comparison between the weighted average deposit rates of banks in August and October showed that the interest rate of 20 banks had increased during the period.

The latest BB data also showed that the weighted average interest rate spread of banks dropped by 0.05 percentage points in the August-October period. At the end of October, the banks' weighted average interest rate spread stood at 3.14 per cent compared with 3.19 per cent in August.

The banks' weighted average deposit rate also dropped by 0.04 percentage points to 4.01 per cent in October from 4.05 per cent in August. The deposit rate at state-owned banks saw a major decline whereas the rate at the private commercial banks remained unchanged.

The weighted average deposit rate at the state-owned commercial banks (SCB) dropped by 0.11 percentage points to 4.06 per cent at the October-end compared with 4.17 per cent in August.

Specialized and foreign commercial banks saw a decline of 0.1 percentage points and 0.02 percentage points respectively. The rate stood at 4.14 per cent at the private commercial banks. On the other hand, the weighted average lending rate of banks dropped by 0.09 percentage points to 7.15 per cent at the end of October from 7.24 per cent two months ago.

The rate dropped the most at the SCBs by 0.32 percentage points to 6.18 per cent in October from 6.5 per cent in August. At foreign commercial banks and private commercial banks, the decline amounted to 0.09 percentage points and 0.04 percentage points respectively.

The deposit rate and the lending rate have been on the decline till October due to availability of excess liquidity in the market but the situation has changed dramatically in November, bankers and BB officials said.

The continuation of BB bill auctions along with increased lending by banks resulted in the shrinking of excess liquidity in the money market in November, they said.

Apart from the mopping up of excess liquidity from the money market by the central bank, money circulation has declined by around Tk 9,000 crore in the last couple of months due to injection of dollar by central bank into the banking system amid increased import payments, they said.

As a result of these factors, the interest rate in interbank money market along with that on treasury bills and bonds has increased sharply. The weighted average interest rate in the call money market increased to 4.48 per cent on November 21, the highest in the last 15 months.















