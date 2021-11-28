0 87 hospitalized with dengue - Back Page - observerbd.com
Sunday, 28 November, 2021
Back Page

87 hospitalized with dengue

Published : Sunday, 28 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Some 87 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 57 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 30 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 27,004 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 27. Among them, a total of 26,478 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 428. Of them, 320 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 108 are receiving it outside the capital.   The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 98 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, seven in November so far.  
Among 26,917 infected, a total of , 3,262 were diagnosed with dengue in November 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
Among the deaths, 90 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barisal divisions.





