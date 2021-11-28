Khaleda Zia suffering from liver problem: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital marking Shaheed Dr Milon Day on Saturday. photo : Observer

Fakhrul Islam said this at a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium on Saturday marking Dr. Milon Day, organized by 90- DUCSU and All-party Student Unity to commemorate the 31st martyrdom anniversary of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon, the then joint secretary of Bangladesh Medical Association.

"Everyone should know why the BNP is concerned about Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad," said Fakrul Islam and adding "Khaleda Zia is mainly suffering from liver problems. But the doctors of the country cannot identify the bleeding area of her liver. Every doctor is saying that there is no medical equipment for her proper diagnosis in Bangladesh. "

"In order to save Khaleda Zia, it is necessary to stop the bleeding of her digestive tract quickly. For this, she has to be sent outside immediately for advanced treatment." Referring to Awami League leaders and ministers mocking Khaleda Zia's physical condition, Fakrul Islam said, "No human being can mock a person's illness."

BNP Secretary General said, "Dr. Milon was an active political activist. He is still alive among us for ages for his political ideology. His death was the beginning of a spark of change in Bangladesh. And this spark brought down the dictatorial Ershad government and established democracy in the country."

"Political context of the nineties and today's is not the same," the BNP Secretary General said and added "Fascism is much more terrible than dictatorship. The dictator government killed people by firing directly. On the other hand the fascist government kills people directly and through conspiracies."

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said, "People in the ruling party advised Khaleda Zia to apologize. Now the question is to whom Khaleda Zia will apologize? Will Khaleda apologize to those who have killed the country's democracy, to those who are in power illegally? "

"Unless final verdict from the Supreme Court, nobody can apologize to the President. The President cannot pardon in any pending case," Gayeshwar Roy said and added "Khaleda Zia knows how to fight. She will never compromise with the evil forces for the sake of the country, the people of the country and democracy. "

Addressing the former and current student leaders present on the occasion, Gayeshwar Roy said, "Movement-struggle cannot be visible in the wrath of modern technology. That is why the movement of the past and the movement of the present will not be the same. Students will now do what the student leader used to do."

"After a student was killed in a road accident, the students came out on the road. They may not have organized leaders but they are united in consciousness. In this way, we have to set a new way of protest in the new context," Gayeshwar said.





