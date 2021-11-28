BNP trying to create instability in name of movement: Razzaque

BNP is trying to create instability in the country in the name of movement with non-political issues and various excuses, said Agriculture Minister and Awami League (AL) presidium member Mohammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday.

He said these at a discussion meeting on the occasion of Shaheed Dr Milon Day at the premises of Dhaka Medical College. The event was organized by Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) on the occasion of the 31st martyrdom anniversary of Dr Shamsul Alam Khan Milon.

Agriculture minister said, "BNP has no ground under its feet. They want to come to power by agitating and using religion with the fanatics. They have to remember, if they want to come to power, they have to go to the people, they have to win the hearts of the people."

Dr. Razzaque also said, "Democracy was repeatedly attacked during the Pakistan period. It is unfortunate that in independent Bangladesh in 1990, Dr Milon, Shaheed Nur Hossain and many others had to give their lives against dictatorship and the establishment of democracy." "Democracy has been established in the country after a long struggle. We must be vocal in defending this democracy. We have to be vigilant so that the anti-independence forces are still active to come to power," he added.







