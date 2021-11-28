Int’l Investment Summit begins in city today

A two-day International Investment Summit - 2021 will open at a city hotel on today (Sunday) aiming at promoting Bangladesh as an attractive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) destination.

It will highlight different opportunities for private investors that the government is now offering to harness FDI in various sectors of the economy. Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is going to host the event.

The summit has been mooted on slogan "Bangladesh: Discover Limitless Opportunities" on the eve of Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will brand the country as a good place of investment, said BIDA executive chairman Md. Sirajul Islam.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the summit in a city hotel virtually while ministers, domestic and foreign delegates and investment experts will join physically in the event. Sirajul Islam told media that all preparations have been completed.

BIDA is organising the summit in association with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza), Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Foreign Investors' Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). -UNB

